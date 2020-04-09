US hardest hit by novel coronavirus



Why the US has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus



The United States' most populous city and the world's financial capital is now the world's coronavirus epicentre. New York's COVID-19 numbers have surpassed that of Spain's. What more, authorities have flagged the possibility of under-counting.

The city's hospitals are inundated and patients are now being treated at churches. Experts say that the curve may also be flattening but authorities are wary of striking a note too optimistic.

"Be careful of counting our chickens before they hatch. We haven't seen cases yet. We are in the midst of this. Don't start doing a retrospective like it's over because that's the attitude we have to avoid,'' New York governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The number of cases in the United States has crossed 4,35,000. The death toll is nearing 15,000. The US has been the hardest hit by the pandemic.

How is it coping?

US President Donald Trump's weapon of choice is denial. He says social distancing is working.

''What we've accomplished, if every American continues to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines, we can defeat the invisible enemy and save countless lives that we can do it much more quickly,'' he says.

The reality is--- thousands of Americans are flouting social distancing norms while frontline workers are being denied tests. That is, unless, they show severe symptoms.

What is the white house doing? Fixating over hydroxychloroquine.

According to the US media, the White House was warned about a possible pandemic as early as November 2019.

The good news is that the latest estimates show fewer projected deaths in the country. Americans are cheering each other up in tough times like these. Empathy and solidarity are helping them cope with the crisis.