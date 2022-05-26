US gun terror: Democratic Party politician publicly confronts rival about Texas violence

A Democratic Party politician from Texas on Wednesday disrupted state's Governor Greg Abbott's remarks about latest incident of mass shootout in the state. Striding down from auditorium seats, Beto O'Rourke pointed at Abbott's face and accused him of doing "nothing" to reduce violence involving guns.

Latest mass shootout in the small Texas town of Uvalde has left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"This is on you!" O'Rourke fumed at the governor, who was seated at a table on the stage and surrounded by officials including Texas's senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, two longstanding pro-gun lawmakers.

"This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything for the kids of this state," O'Rourke said. "I'm standing up for the kids of this state to stop this from happening again."

Watch | Texas School Shooting: Tributes pour in for the young victims

Beto O'Rourke has been vocal about gun violence in America over the years. He has routinely attacked his opponents for inaction.

Angry exchanges

O'Rourke's startling interruption plunged the meeting into chaos and put security officials on high alert.

Abbott sat stone-faced just a few feet away as O'Rourke, a 2020 US presidential candidate who is challenging Abbott for his job this year, confronted him.

"Sir, you are out of line," someone yelled loudly from the stage at O'Rourke.

As he refused to step away, police intervened and voices rose.

Also Read | Is it still wild west? US school shooting gunman shared intentions on social media before attack

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, a Republican, shouted at him "you're a sick son of a bitch (to) come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

"Why are we letting this happen in this country? Why is this happening in this state, year after year, city after city?" O'Rourke asked reporters after leaving the auditorium.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE