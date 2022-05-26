Is it still wild west? US school shooting gunman shared intentions on social media before attack

Gunman, who killed 21 people at Texas elementary school in shooting, had disclosed his intentions on social media just before carrying out the attack, said Governor Greg Abbott. In the shooting, 19 children and two teachers were killed along with the gunman. The 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, carried out the attack with an AR-15 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday. In the warning about the attack on social media, Ramos said he was going to shoot up an elementary school. He had made three social media posts around 30 minutes before the attack.

Not just this, Ramos had also shot his grandmother before going to the school, said Lt Christopher Olivarez, spokesperson, Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos had also posted about the intention to shoot his grandmother on social media, as per the governor.

In the attack, 17 people were also injured. Ramos seems to have had no known criminal or mental health history, said Abbott.

At a news conference, Republican governor said, "Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday." Other Republican political officials were also present at the briefing.

Meanwhile, the parents mourned the deadly attack. The officials said the students were killed in a single classroom by the gunman. US President Joe Biden has hit out against the gun lobby by saying: "When, in God's name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby."

