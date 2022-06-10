US greenlights USD 120 million sale for Taiwanese warships

The US has given go-ahead for a possible sale of parts worth USD 120 million to help Taiwan maintain its warships. Such maintenance will keep up the island nation's combat readiness against China.

China considers Taiwan to be its own region and has not ruled out use of force.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington.

The agency said that this sale covered unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, and US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," the agency said in a statement, adding that the parts would be sourced from "approved U.S. Navy vendors and/or US. Navy stock".

According to Taiwan's defence ministry, the will come into effect within a month. It expressed its thanks to Washington for its support.

In recent past, Chinese incursions in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone (ADZ) have increased. Taiwan says that this was part of China's 'grey' warfare meant to put strain on Taiwan's defences.

"In view of the recent frequent activities of Chinese warships in the sea and airspace around our country, the ship parts that the United States has agreed to sell will help maintain the proper equipment and consumption of our naval ships and meet the actual needs of combat readiness tasks," said Taiwanese defence ministry.

Neither side gave details of the parts Taiwan would be receiving.

Most of Taiwan's main warships are US-made or designed.

(With inputs from agencies)

