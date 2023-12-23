US grants clearance to Santa Claus and reindeer for entry ahead of Christmas

The United States Department of Agriculture on Thursday (Dec 21) said that Santa Claus and his reindeer were given clearance for entry and exit in the country, ahead of the upcoming Christmas.



The permit was issued by the department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to allow free passage to “Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a distributor with Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc.” throughout the country between 6 pm (local time) on December 24 and 6 am (local time) on December 25.



In the press release, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programmes Jenny Lester Moffitt said, "USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season.” "We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight,” she added.



The reindeer of Santa Claus is a historic group of nine flying reindeer, which as per the folklore, pull the sleigh of Santa Claus throughout the night sky and help him deliver gifts on Christmas eve to children.

The veterinary officials of the department have ensured that all entry requirements are met by the reindeer before the permit is issued. USDA’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Rosemary Sifford said, “At a recent inspection, the reindeer were found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof.”



On the health certificate of one reindeer, called Rudolph, it was also noted that he was suffering from a minor physical anomaly. However, it was indicated by APHIS that the bright red nose of Rudolph was normal for him and is not an issue of concern.



The movement of cervids, which includes reindeer, is regulated by APHIS to protect the health of the livestock population of the US. The process of giving permits provided assurance that only healthy animals will enter the United States.

Precautionary measures are to be adopted by Santa and his reindeer

USDA stated that reindeer will pull the wooden sleigh which will have jingling bells attached to it and will be filled with brightly wrapped gifts. The runners and the underside of the sleigh will be cleaned and disinfected by port personnel at the time of entry.

USDA stated that reindeer will pull the wooden sleigh which will have jingling bells attached to it and will be filled with brightly wrapped gifts. The runners and the underside of the sleigh will be cleaned and disinfected by port personnel at the time of entry.

A short visual inspection of the reindeer will also be conducted by the officials and Claus will disinfect his boots and wash his hands thoroughly. An advance list of what port personnel will be expecting on their arrival has been handed over to Santa Claus.



The loss includes a variety of food items from approved locations and does not pose any threat to the health of animals or plants in the country.



“It’s important that Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc. take all the right steps and precautions to protect against the potential introduction of pests and diseases. I appreciate USDA’s assistance every year as we gear up for our big night,” said Santa Claus.