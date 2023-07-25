US government sues Texas over anti-migrant floating border barriers

The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas for placing anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande river, near the border with Mexico.

The department contends that these large orange buoys obstruct river navigation and lack federal permissions. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has strongly defended the installation of the buoys, arguing that he has the power to protect the state's "sovereign" interests, reported AFP.

Tensions escalate as Abbott accuses President Joe Biden of failing to enforce federal immigration laws, leading to migrants risking their lives in the treacherous waters of the Rio Grande River. The dispute reflects broader issues surrounding border security and the flow of migrants.

The controversial buoys and razor wire

Recently, a series of buoys was installed in the Rio Grande River, a popular crossing point for migrants, along with large barriers of razor wire on the shore. However, the Justice Department raises concerns about these measures posing threats to navigation, public safety, and humanitarian aspects. Reports indicate that some migrants have been entangled in the razor wire, requiring rescue operations. Moreover, a leaked memo from the US Customs and Border Protection claims that the state-placed razor wire has impeded their border patrol operations.

Abbott's defiance and accusations

Governor Abbott rebuffs the Biden administration's objections and maintains that he has the authority to safeguard Texas' interests by implementing the buoys. In a letter to President Biden, Abbott criticises the administration for not fulfilling its responsibilities to address the flow of migrants across the Mexico border. He emphasises that enforcing federal immigration laws would prevent migrants from risking their lives in the perilous waters of the Rio Grande River.

Justice department's legal action

Following Governor Abbott's defiant response, the US Justice Department takes legal action by filing a lawsuit in a federal court in Austin, Texas. The suit claims that the barrier violates the US Rivers and Harbors Act, which aims to protect public waterways under the oversight of the Army Corps of Engineers. The department asserts that Texas was required to obtain permission from the Army Corps of Engineers before placing any structure or barrier in the Rio Grande. As a result, they seek a court order to have Abbott remove the barrier.

Ensuring safety and security

Jaime Esparza, the federal prosecutor in Austin, underscores the importance of adhering to both domestic and international laws and policies to ensure the safety and security of everyone living, working, and travelling along the river. He says that these laws cannot be ignored.

The dispute between Texas and the US government highlights the complexities of border security and the challenges of handling migrant flows. It remains to be seen how the legal battle will unfold and what impact it will have on the broader issues surrounding immigration and the border region.

