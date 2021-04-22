US gives 'examples' of sanctions against Iran it is ready to lift

The US on Wednesday shared with Iran details of sanctions it was prepared to lift, as per a senior official quoted by AFP. The sanctions will be lifted if Iran returns to the nuclear deal. US and Iran have been engaged in indirect talks with each other over revival of 2015 nuclear deal.

"This time, we have gone into more detail," a senior US official said of the latest EU-led talks.

"We have provided Iran with a number of examples of the kind of sanctions that we believe we would need to lift in order to come back into compliance and the sanctions that we believe we would not need to lift," he said.

Nuclear deal with Iran was struck by US under former President Barack Obama. Other world powers were party too. But Donald Trump unilaterally pulled US out of the nuclear deal during his presidency.

Iran has pressed for the United States to lift all sanctions imposed under Trump before it rolls back the steps Tehran took away from the 2015 deal in protest.

The US official said that the United States and Iran have not yet gone into detail on the question of who goes first.

But the official said: "We're open to different kinds of sequencing which meets our interest -- which is to see both sides in full compliance."

He declined to confirm a Wall Street Journal report that the Biden administration has voiced a willingness to ease sanctions on the Iranian finance and oil sectors.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier voiced optimism, saying that negotiations have made "60-70 percent progress."

(With inputs from agencies)