US: Fort Lauderdale airport evacuated over bomb threat

Certain parts of Terminal 1 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) were evacuated on Sunday night (Dec 17) following a bomb threat. In a post on X early Monday, the airport's authority said, "Due to a developing security-related incident, law enforcement has evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1 and temporarily closed FLL's Departures entrance in an abundance of caution until further notice.

"As a precaution, the upper level of FLL's Terminal 1 is evacuated and the entrance to the Departures roadway is temporarily closed due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Motorists, however, can still access the lower-level/arrivals road," it added.

Man detained in connection with incident

In a subsequent post, the authority said that law enforcement officers cleared the security incident in Terminal 1 and all airport roadway and terminal operations were returning to normal.

Travel Advisory Update No. 2: Law enforcement has cleared the security incident in Terminal 1 and all airport roadway and terminal operations are returning to normal. We appreciate your patience during this incident. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 18, 2023 ×

A report by the Miami Herald on Monday said that a man was detained for questioning over the incident. Citing the airport's flight tracker, the report said that dozens of flights out of FLL appeared to be delayed.