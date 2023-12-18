US: Fort Lauderdale airport evacuated over bomb threat
Story highlights
"As a precaution, the upper level of FLL's Terminal 1 is evacuated and the entrance to the Departures roadway is temporarily closed due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Motorists, however, can still access the lower-level/arrivals road," the airport's authority said in a post on X
Certain parts of Terminal 1 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) were evacuated on Sunday night (Dec 17) following a bomb threat. In a post on X early Monday, the airport's authority said, "Due to a developing security-related incident, law enforcement has evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1 and temporarily closed FLL's Departures entrance in an abundance of caution until further notice.
Man detained in connection with incident
In a subsequent post, the authority said that law enforcement officers cleared the security incident in Terminal 1 and all airport roadway and terminal operations were returning to normal.
Travel Advisory Update No. 2: Law enforcement has cleared the security incident in Terminal 1 and all airport roadway and terminal operations are returning to normal. We appreciate your patience during this incident.— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 18, 2023
A report by the Miami Herald on Monday said that a man was detained for questioning over the incident. Citing the airport's flight tracker, the report said that dozens of flights out of FLL appeared to be delayed.
The airlines operating in Terminal 1 include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines, Copa Airlines, and Bahamasair, the report added.