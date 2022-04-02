Reggae singer Eddy Grant stumps Trump, former US president may face court

Reggae singer Eddy Grant may have succeeded in forcing former US President Donald Trump to answer questions in court, reports say.

In 2020, Grant had sued Trump and his campaign for using the song Electric Avenue in an advertisement.

As per Grant’s lawsuit: “As of 1 September 2020, the video had been viewed more than 13.7m times; the tweet containing the video had been ‘liked’ more than 350,000 times, re-tweeted more than 139,000 times, and had received nearly 50,000 comments.”

The singer has claimed copyright infringement and sought $300,000 in damages. Trump’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit was unsuccessful.

The former president’s lawyers have claimed fair use, saying the ad was satire and exempted from copyright laws, and that footage was reposted without knowing its actual origin. They also claimed that Trump has presidential immunity and cannot be sued.

Judge John Koeltl said the defendants did not offer any justification for their "extensive borrowing".

Electric Avenue was a hit in the year 1983 and reached No 2 in US and UK.

