/US forces use sea drones to strike Iranian sub and ship maintenance facility in Hormuz | Watch

The US military’s Central Command said on Monday that in the latest attacks on Iran, sea drones hit “a submarine and ship maintenance facility” at the Bandar Abbas Naval Base on the country’s southwest coast in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM also shared a video in its social media post and said that the strikes were carried out using “three Corsair unmanned surface vessels … marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations.”

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“Last night’s strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping,” CENTCOM said.

The black and white video shared in the post was labelled “unclassified” and showed a small watercraft approaching a raised dock structure holding what appeared to be a submarine before blowing up.

Strait of Hormuz is closed again, claims Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority

Meanwhile, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said in a social media post on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed again.

“Due to recent hostile actions by the US forces, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently unfeasible,” declared Persian Gulf Strait Authority declared in the post.

“As soon as stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed in accordance with the scheduled timeline, and the permitting process will resume,” the PGSA added, reminding vessels that in Iran’s view, “the sole means of obtaining a passage permit” to transit the strait is through its website.

The PGSA was created by Iran during the war and Tehran insists that all commercial vessels wishing to transit the waterway seek permission via the agency and then use a northern route, close to Iran’s coast.