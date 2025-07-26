/US forces eliminate top ISIS leader and his two sons in rare ground raid in Syria

The United States military, in a high-stakes ground operation in Syria on Friday (Jul 25), eliminated a senior Islamic State (ISIS) leader and two of his sons, according to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM). The raid marks a rare deviation from the US military's usual reliance on airstrikes in the region. The senior ISIS leader has been identified as Dhiya' Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, his two adult sons, also killed in the raid, are Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani. CENTCOM said the three "posed a threat to US and coalition forces, as well as the new Syrian Government."

US will continue to ‘relentlessly’ pursue ISIS terrorists

In a statement, General Michael Erik Kurilla, US Central Command Commander, said that they “will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they operate. ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide. Alongside our partners and allies, US Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland.” Notably, three children and three women present at the location were unharmed, according to CENTCOM. However, the organisation didn't share any further operational details — including the precise location of the raid.

Why was this a rare operation?

The US military in recent months has primarily conducted anti-ISIS operations in recent years using air power or with support from partner forces on the ground. Direct US ground raids instead of airstrikes have been far less common.