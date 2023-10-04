US: Following McCarthy's ouster, Jim Jordan to run for House speaker's post

Representative Jim Jordan became the first Republican on Wednesday (Oct 4) to launch a run for Speaker of the House of Representatives. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Jordan, 59, will likely contend with Steve Scalise. Kevin McCarthy's removal from the House speaker's post was the first time the chamber has removed its leader from a position that is second in line to the president after the vice president.

Republicans have set a vote on October 11 to choose a successor and are due to meet the day before to hear from their candidates. On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers emerging from a private party meeting mainly named Scalise and Jordan as leading candidates.

Jordan, who has led investigations of the current Biden administration is the first to publicly say he is interested in the House Speaker's job, Reuters reported.

In a letter to fellow party leaders, Jordan wrote of his leading role in a bill that would dramatically tighten immigration, calling it "the most significant legislation this Congress.

"We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference," he said.

The 59-year-old first gained prominence as a leader of the party's right wing before eventually allying with McCarthy.

As chair of the Judiciary Committee, he is involved in the impeachment investigation into Biden and has tangled with state prosecutors who have filed criminal cases against Trump.

Scalise, meanwhile, is yet to announce his candidacy despite meeting Republicans to gather support. "I've been just listening to a lot of members and have had a lot of really good conversations,” he told reporters.

The leadership fight is eating into the time lawmakers have to extend government spending before it expires on November 18 and update farm subsidy and nutrition programs, among other tasks.

(With inputs from agencies)

