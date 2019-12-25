US flies surveillance jets over Korean Peninsula amid concern about Kim Jong Un's 'Christmas gift'

Four spy surveillance jets have reportedly flown over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker organisation said on Wednesday.

These jets were detected at the same time amid concerns that North Korea may test-launch a missile as a "Christmas gift" for Washington.

These four aircraft have been detected as RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball - between Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he hoped that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened "Christmas gift" that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

Earlier in the first week of December, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had promised an unidentified "gift" for the United States — which could be a missile test — if the US does not make concessions in nuclear talks by the end of the year.

"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

(With inputs from AFP)