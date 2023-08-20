US: Maryland reports first locally acquired malaria case in over 40 years

The US state of Maryland has reported its first case of locally acquired malaria in more than 40 years. According to a statement by Maryland's health department on Friday (August 18), the infected resident lives in the National Capital Region. "The individual was hospitalized and is now recovering. They did not travel recently outside of the United States or to other US states with recent locally acquired malaria cases," the statement added.

As per a report by NBC Washington, Dr David Blythe, director of the health department’s infectious disease division, said the patient was from the DC area and had gone to a hospital after experiencing fever and sweating.

Health department to investigate malaria case: '...taking very seriously'

Maryland health department's Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said on Friday that Malaria was once common in the US, including Maryland, "but we have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years."

“We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case,” Scott added.

Over 2,000 cases reported annually in the US

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 2,000 cases of malaria are reported annually in the US, with most cases occurring in people returning from international travel.

Maryland reports around 200 travel-related malaria cases each year. The state health department's statement also said symptoms of malaria usually appear 7 to 30 days after an infective bite and include high fever, chills, body aches, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

The statement also suggested a few precautions to prevent mosquito bites or travel-related malaria including using insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin, wearing loose-fitting and long-sleeved clothing, keeping windows and doors closed or covered with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house, and emptying standing water at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

