US First Lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove small 'lesion'

US First Lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye, the White House announced Wednesday. The lesion was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The procedure will take place next Wednesday, that is January 11, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed “in an abundance of caution” so it could be “definitively” examined, O’Connor wrote.

It is unclear if the lesion poses any danger to her health, although the procedure is normally used to treat skin cancer or remove tissue that might turn out to be cancerous.

The procedure is known as Mohs surgery and O’Connor said the doctors will provide an update after next week.

The Bidens regularly update the citizens about medical procedures and routine examinations they go through as Joe Biden seeks to assure the public of his fitness.

Jill Bide, 71, had earlier undergone a surgery in 2021 to remove debris from a puncture wound in her left foot after stepping on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii.

(With inputs from agencies)

