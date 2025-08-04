/US fighter jets intercept aircraft that breached Trump's golf club

A civilian aircraft was intercepted by the US fighter jets on Sunday (August 3) after it entered President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey - an area with restricted airspace. Fox News reported that the incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. (local time), when the pilot flew into a temporary flight restriction (TFR) zone over Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, according to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

It was the second such incursion of the day and one of five unauthorised entries into the restricted airspace over this weekend, the news channel said. As per his schedule, Trump was at the club when this happened. He was expected to return to the White House on Sunday evening. The White House has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Since Trump was elected president, the cases of violation of restricted airspace have risen intensely. In July, NORAD intercepted five different aircraft in a single day over Bedminster. A similar incident occurred in March near Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s luxury resort club and residence in Florida.

NORAD issued a statement and said, “Adhering to FAA restricted airspace protocols is mandatory, regardless of geographical region, airframe, or aircrew."

All pilots must familiarise themselves with updates to restricted airspace, including reviewing new and existing FAA NOTAMs that impact their flight plans and activities," it added.