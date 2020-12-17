US FDA confirms efficacy of Moderna vaccine ahead of Thursday meeting

The USb FDA has confirmed the safety and efficacy of Moderna’s Covid vaccine, ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

The FDA said the mRNA vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing coronavirus, confirming earlier results released by the company.

The report came two days before the independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets on Thursday to discuss the safety and efficacy data and vote on recommending emergency use authorisation.

“FDA considers that the totality of available data are sufficient to support an evaluation of this product for EUA,” read a 54-page briefing document from the Food and Drug Administration.

The most common side effects reported in trial participants have been only found to be injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain and chills.

The proposed use of the vaccine is for adults age 18 and older.

The US last week granted the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorisation -- just one day after the VRBPAC meeting, under pressure from President Trump. Doses were then administered on Monday.