US aviation authorities on Friday issued fresh warnings to airlines operating over parts of Mexico and Central America, urging crews to "exercise caution" amid what they described as ongoing "military activities" in the region.

FAA flags risk to navigation systems

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a series of notices cautioning about a "potentially hazardous situation," while citing the chance for interference to the Global Navigation Satellite System, a critical tool for modern aircraft navigation. It said it had released multiple Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, alerting carriers to a potentially hazardous situation in the airspace. The concern centres on potential interference with the Global Navigation Satellite System, a crucial tool for modern aircraft navigation.

According to an FAA spokesperson, "The FAA issued flight advisory Notices to Airmen for specified areas of Mexico, Central America, Panama, Bogota, Guayaquil and Mazatlan Oceanic Flight Regions, and in airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean." The notices will remain in effect for the next 60 days, reports AFP.

Regional tensions to blame?

While the FAA did not directly link the warning to a specific operation, the timing coincides with the region's ongoing efforts to recover from a dramatic US military action earlier this month. On January 3, American special forces carried out a raid and airstrike that led to the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were taken into custody to face drug trafficking and other charges.

