US expresses deep concern over Hong Kong's 'exit ban' law

The US on Thursday expressed its deep concern over a new Hong Kong immigration law which includes powers to stop people leaving the city. The law has raised fears that Chinese mainland-style exit bans could be deployed in Hong Kong.

The new law was passed on Wednesday by city legislature that is now devoid of opposition. The law grants immigration chief powers to bar people from boarding planes to and from the city.

"We are aware of this legislation and share widespread concerns in Hong Kong about its content, potential uses, and lack of oversight or accountability," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have long-standing concerns about the PRC's arbitrary use of exit bans without due process of law, including against American citizens. We are deeply concerned by the prospect of Hong Kong authorities adopting similar arbitrary measures," the spokesperson added.

Hong Kong government claims that the law won't be applied to those leaving the city but it is aimed at illegal immigrants travelling to the business hub.

But the wording of the bill does not limit the power to arriving flights or immigrants and legal experts say it could also be deployed against anyone leaving Hong Kong.

In a potential recognition of those concerns, Hong Kong's government late Wednesday said it would draft subsidiary legislation specifying that the law would only be applied to inbound flights.

The US statement urged the Hong Kong government to honour this "public commitment" to not use the law "as a pretext to deny boarding for outbound passengers".

Britain's Foreign Office also issued a brief statement.

"The right of people to leave Hong Kong is guaranteed under the Basic Law and should be upheld," a spokesperson said, referring to the city's post-handover mini-constitution.

So-called "exit bans" are often used by mainland China against activists who challenge authorities. They have also ensnared business figures involved in commercial disputes.

Local activists and lawyers from Hong Kong's influential Bar Association warn the bill gives "apparently unfettered power" to the immigration director to do the same, should they wish to.

