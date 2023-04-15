US ex-president Donald Trump’s financial disclosures: Millions earned in NFTs, speaking events

Former US president Donald Trump disclosed his personal finances with the Federal Election Commission showing a massive boost in his wealth after leaving office in 2020.

Those intending to run for president in 2024 are mandated by law to disclose their assets and liabilities to the election body.

According to the 101-page financial disclosure report, made public on Friday, the 76-year-old Republican made $5million from speaking engagements, and between $100,001 and $1 million in earnings from CIC Digital, the company behind the sale of Trump-branded non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Apart from that, the documents show that his business empire generated at least $282 million over 2021 and most of 2022, and is currently valued at a minimum of $1.2 billion.

However, the revenue figures are not exact because many of Trump's holdings are in illiquid real estate assets and because federal disclosures require reporting only in broad ranges, with the top one over $50 million, Bloomberg reported.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the financial disclosure

Trump’s Truth Social lowers its valuation

According to the disclosure, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the company behind the Trump’s preferred social media platform Truth Social, is valued between $5 million and $25 million.

He has reported earning less than $201 in income from the group for which he is the chairman of the board of directors.

The value is significantly lower than the initial $9 billion valuation for the company when it announced a merger in October 2021 with a Digital World Acquisition Company.

Trump NFTs a hit

Trump has made between $100,001 and $1 million in income from NFTs, according to his 2022 financial disclosure form.

The NFTs, some of which shows him in a space suit wearing sunglasses while another depicted him as a superhero shooting lasers from his eyes—was priced at $99.

Despite inviting ridicule, around 45,000 series of NFTs were sold out in less than a day, according to the website that listed them.

Other sources of revenues

Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, which has served as a destination spot for his supporters and allies, raked in over $5 million over the last 15 months, according to the report. The club brought in more than $24 million in the final year of his presidency,.

The Trump Hotel at the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., which also served as a popular spot for Trump's allies during his presidency, also brought in more than $5 million last year in the months prior to its sale in May, per the filing.

Trump sees new income from deal with a Saudi-based firm

According to New York Times newspaper, the financial disclosure showed the first payment to Trump for a new deal backed by a Saudi Arabia-based real estate investment firm to build a new golf and hotel complex in Oman. The payments so far are listed as being worth just over $5 million.

The former president filed the disclosure – which is required to be submitted by candidates within 30 days of announcing their candidacy – only after seeking and securing two 45-day extensions.

Trump’s legal team sought an additional 30-day extension that was rejected by the FEC’s acting general counsel Lisa Stevenson, according to CNN.

(With inputs from agencies)