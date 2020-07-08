US envoy denies wanting North Korea meet, but says ready to talk

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday refuted reports that he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during a visit to South Korea this week. He, however, said Washington was open to resuming talks.

Biegun’s visit had sparked speculation about a last-ditch effort to revive the North Korea talks ahead of the US presidential election in November, but he played down expectations for new meetings.

Biegun met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha briefly before holding longer meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon.

The US official for North Korea, Biegun was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean officials. The meeting was, however, overshadowed by North Korea’s insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations as long as the United States clings to “hostile policies”.

North Korea dominated the agenda, South Korean officials said

Biegun said he was ready to resume talks at any time the North Koreans designate.

“We look forward to continuing our work for a peaceful outcome of the Korean peninsula, I believe this is very much possible,” he said, noting that US President Donald Trump had given his full support.

Biegun is also likely to meet Suh Hoon, Moon’s new national security advisor who, as spy chief, was instrumental in facilitating summits between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a South Korean official said.

Talks with North Korea have since stalled, and its officials say they have no intention of sitting down with the United States.

Trump said on Tuesday he was open to another meeting with Kim and thought it might be helpful, Voice of America reported, citing a transcript of an interview Trump gave to Gray Television, due to be aired on Sunday.