US elections primary 2024: Trump, Biden secure key wins during march for presidential rematch

US elections 2024 primary results: Ahead of the imminent November showdown between US President Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, the two emerged victorious in their respective parties' primaries in a total of five states.

Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee last week when he won enough delegates to mathematically win the nomination.

While the projections showed Biden winning in all states — Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio — but Florida where Democrats unanimously opted for all 224 delegates to the serving US president, Trump is projected to win in all five states with undefeatable leads.

War in Gaza also loomed large in the latest primaries. The activists in Arizona, in a show of frustration against Joe Biden's purported support for the Gaza war, urged supporters to 'Leave it Blank'.

Nikky Haley still captured Republican votes

In Ohio, Illinois, and Florida, the former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley still captured a sizable proportion of the Republican vote despite no longer being in the race to secure the Republican presidential nomination.

While the presidential race dominates headlines, in Ohio's Republican Senate primary, businessman Bernie Moreno, endorsed by Trump, secured victory over competitors including Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, scion of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team-owning family.

Also watch | Appeal court refuses to halt Donald Trump's fraud penalty of $454 million × With the presidential election looming large, both Trump and Biden have shifted their campaign strategies toward battleground states crucial for victory in November. Trump, casting his vote in Palm Beach, Florida, told the reporters: "I voted for Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign stopped in Nevada and Arizona, states hotly contested in 2020 and remain crucial for both campaigns.

Trump, 77, has repeatedly portrayed his 81-year-old opponent as mentally unfit, while Biden has condemned Trump's actions as a threat to democracy, citing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.