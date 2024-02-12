US elections 2024: 86% of Americans think Biden is too old for another term, poll shows

An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think that President Joe Biden is too old to serve another term as president. According to a poll by ABC News and Ipsos published on Sunday (11), 86 per cent of Americans think Biden, 81, is too old to serve as president, which includes 59 per cent of people who think both he and former president Donald Trump, 77, are too old for the top job. The figure also includes 27 per cent who think that Biden is too old to become president again.

The findings further revealed that 62 per cent of Americans think that Trump is too old to serve as president.

Both Biden (a Democrat) and Trump (a Republican) are their parties' presidential hopefuls for the upcoming election. Concerns about their age have increased in recent months.

A previous poll by the network in Sept last year showed 74 per cent thought Biden was too old to serve another term as president while 49 per cent said the same about Trump.

This poll came just days after a special counsel of the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which is probing Biden's handling of classified documents after he left the vice presidency in 2017, released its findings in a 388-page report.

The report said that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency, which included documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, issues of national security, and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods.

However, Biden will not face criminal charges as the DoJ policy prohibits bringing charges against a sitting president The report also mentioned Biden's "significantly limited" and "poor memory" multiple times. The 81-year-old, in an angry rebuttal, said his "memory was fine."

Trump, meanwhile, is in a series of legal troubles. He has already been criminally indicted four times in 2023 and will have to attend many trials this year.

Reacting to the special counsel's report, Trump told supporters at a National Rifle Association meeting on Friday in Pennsylvania that he should have been treated the same way as Biden when it came to possession of classified documents.

"If Biden is not going to be charged, he said, that's up to them, you know look if he's not going to be charged, that's up to them, but then I should not be charged. This is nothing more than selective persecution of Biden's political opponent, me. And I don't know that it is Biden, because I don't think he knows he is alive," Trump said during the meeting in Harrisburg.