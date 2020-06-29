Trump says he will lose US elections, claims report

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Trump has reportedly said that he will lose the US elections to be held in November due to falling poll numbers as Joe Biden takes the lead.

US media outlet Politico quoting multiple people has said that several factors including the low turnout at the Oklahoma rally and Trump administration's criticism of handling the COVID-19 crisis has led to Trump's fall from grace.

The report quotes the US President's interview in Fox News where Trump reportedly said Joe Biden may become the president because "some people don't love me, maybe."

The report quoted a Trump political adviser Sam Nunberg as saying that the president could suffer "one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections". The Politico report also claimed that the president has also "grudgingly conceded" that he is behind Biden especially after the Tulsa rally with his team intent on course correction.

The report claimed Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law may increasingly play an active role in the upcoming polls in the light of Trump's declining numbers.

Several polls in recent weeks have shown Biden taking the lead over Trump. Amid the falling numbers, Trump's former National Security Advisor, John Bolton while promoting his book told a US television channel that "I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president."

Trump' campaign manager Brad Parscale was in the firing line after the Tusla rally in Okhalam, is reportedly "safe" for now, according to Politico. Parscale had blamed "radical protestors" for "interfering" with the rally which led to a low turnout.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, however, shot back saying: "You just got rocked by teens on TikTok. KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too."