US election case: Donald Trump expected to be booked at infamous Atlanta Jail

Former United States president Donald Trump, who will surrender on Thursday (August 24) to face charges in the 2020 US presidential election case, is expected to do so at a jail in Atlanta where conditions are so notorious they are under investigation by the Justice Department. According to a report by the news agency AFP on Wednesday, the standard booking procedure is for a defendant to be fingerprinted and to have a mugshot taken before they are released on bond -- which has already been set at $200,000 in Trump's case.

During his three previous arrests this year, Trump did not have to undergo having a mugshot taken. However, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters earlier in August, that when it comes to booking at his jail, "it doesn't matter your status." "We have a mug shot ready for you," Labat added.

Trump's fundraising appeal

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump confirmed he would be going to Atlanta to get arrested, but did not give a time.

In a fundraising appeal, he said it would take place at a jail "which has been described as a 'humanitarian crisis'" where "guards have collected over 1,000 shanks fashioned from the crumbling walls."

Also read | Georgia election case: Trump ally Meadows asks judge to block his arrest

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has set up a tight security perimeter around the facility, closing streets and restricting access. In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "When Former President Trump surrenders: there will be a hard lockdown of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, meaning no ingress or egress during that time."

Govt opens probe into conditions of jail

Last month, the Justice Department opened an investigation at the Fulton County Jail, where several detainees. Attorney General Merrick Garland said it was being launched based on serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions at the prison.

"Recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries, and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation," US Attorney Ryan Buchanan said.

Citing the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AFP reported that the prison houses over 2,500 inmates, double the amount it was originally designed to hold in 1989. Last year, 15 inmates died, the journal said, adding there were four deaths reported in the past five weeks alone.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE