US election 2020: Wishes pour in as Joe Biden wins presidency

Nov 07, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Biden secured victory in the state of Nevada too, stretching his electoral count to 290, which is 19 more than the mandatory 271

After a long and tense wait, it is finally clear that Democratic Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. The results came out after it was declared by various US media houses that Biden has claimed the decisive state of Pennsylvania. Later, Biden secured victory in the state of Nevada too, stretching his electoral count to 290, which is 19 more than the mandatory 271.

Meanwhile, wishes from several prominent leaders poured in for the former vice president and the next Vice President Kamala Harris

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was one of the first leaders to congratulate Biden on his victory, saying he "really looks forward to working together". 

Indian Prime Minister also wished both Biden and Harris via Twitter, saying he looks "forward to working closely together" to take bilateral relations to "greater heights".

He also wished Harris saying her "success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."

"I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership".

Hillary Clinton, who ran for the presidency in 2016 against Trump, also congratulated Biden and Harris. 

"It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America," Clinton wrote on Twitter. 

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

Indian leaders were also not behind in wishing Biden as senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

"I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi in a tweet said. 

Ireland Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Biden as "a true friend to this nation" in his congratulatory message. 

UK's top opposition leader Keir Starmer said the president-elect had run a campaign on "the values that we in the United Kingdom share - decency, integrity, compassion and strength".

