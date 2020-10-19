US election 2020: Trump and Biden finally agree on something as November 3 nears

US Election 2020: United States Republican President Donald Trump, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden may not agree on much, but both recently urged supporters to vote as early as possible.

In Nevada, Trump asked voters to cast ballots early, while Biden asked voters in North Carolina to “go vote today”.

Ahead of the November 3 election, 27.9 million Americans have already cast their votes, either by mail or in person, based on data from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting a new record. Many are voting early to avoid last minute rush at polling stations given the severity of the pandemic in the US.

Trump was heard saying in Carson City, Nevada - "Early voting is under way, so get out and vote." Trump had lost Nevada in 2016.

Biden, meanwhile, urged people in North Carolina to cast ballots as early as possible. At least 20 per cent of the state’s registered voters had already cast their votes. In 2016, Trump had won North Carolina by 3.66 percentage points.

"We gotta keep the incredible momentum going; we can't let up," Biden said during a "drive-in rally" in Durham. "Don't wait - go vote today."

Biden also launched an attack on Trump for his claims over the weekend. Trump had said that the US had “turned the corner” in terms of the pandemic. Biden noted how the cases continue to increase to highest levels in many parts of the country.

"As my grandfather would say: 'This guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner. Things are getting worse, and he continues to lie to us about circumstances”, Biden said.

Trump had recently contracted COVID-19, and had mocked Biden for being too cautious about the pandemic.

"Listen to the scientists!" Trump said, while mocking Biden. “If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression”, Trump added.

In response, Biden campaign said - “New coronavirus cases are surging and layoffs are rising”.

Both are set to debate for the final time on Thursday in Tennessee. The second debate was cancelled because Trump refused to attend a virtual debate.