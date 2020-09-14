US Election 2020: Joe Biden or Donald Trump, whose chances are looking better right now?

Voting in the upcoming US presidential elections begins in 50 days. On November 3, 2020, the US will chose its next president

Will it be the Democrat party’s Joe Biden or the incumbent Republican Donald Trump?

Going by recent controversies and the developments, all bets seem to be off! Democrat Joe Biden has been leading the opinion polls ever since we can recall. He still continues to hold a clear advantage over Trump in key states.

On the one hand, Biden

The first presidential debate is just 16 days away but Biden is still garbling his words and fluffing his lines.

For instance, at a recent election rally, Biden lost his notes and then he lost his train of thought. The 17 seconds that followed were rather confusing. Biden struggled to find his notes, and to recollect what he was talking about.

The Biden gaffe-machine could undermine the Democrats campaign. Regardless of how much money Michael Bloomberg showers on their party (he recently committed $100 million to Biden’s campaign), it could hurt the campaign.

The media executive and former Mayor of New York City has vowed to use his large personal fortune to help Biden beat Donald Trump.

On Sunday, he committed a grand sum of 100 million dollars to Biden's presidential bid in Florida, a pivotal battleground state in this election.

This investment could be a potential-game changer in Florida - a swing state with expensive media markets.

Trump, on the other hand

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is running out of cash, but it has enough awards.

Last week, Donald Trump went to town bragging how he had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This week, Trump is boasting about getting the “Bay of Pigs award”, an award apparently conferred upon him by Cuban Americans.

“Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to hispanics. Now, he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out... That won't work!! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored bay of pigs award for all I have done for our great Cuban population”, the US president tweeted.

Trump repeated the claim at a recent press conference.

“’Im very honored. But we're here to discuss my administration's unwavering devotion to our nation's incredible latino and hispanic American communities. And as you know, a little while ago, I received the bay of pigs award from the cuban Americans in Miami and that's a big honor, and they don't give it out easily”, he said.

However, the Bay of Pigs award does not exist.

This “highly honored award”is just an endorsement that Trump got in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs veteran association. There was no award.