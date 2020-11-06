US election 2020: How are voters feeling amid delayed result and rising uncertainty

The outcome of the US presidential election remained in the balance Friday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts, but Joe Biden was edging toward victory, barring a surprise.

The Democrat has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections, and has taken the lead in Pennsylvania, which would put him over the top.

Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and while the Republican incumbent was still in contention in several states that could afford him a path to reelection, that path was narrowing.

Also read| US election 2020: How are votes counted in the presidential election?

The latest turn of events in the US election shows that no matter who wins, voters have certainly lost. Let's take a look at how voters are feeling amid the delayed election result and rising uncertainty:

Trump and Biden's protesters are dueling outside vote-counting centers in the cliffhanger election.

Also see: Uncanny sights from the US election 2020

Lennon Zrimsek, Pennsylvanian Biden Supporter said "Absolutely, I think we're doing great, the road to 270, only six votes away, I think we're going to get Nevada and it's going to be a blue wave. Saw the Senate's doing good. And yeah, I'm just really excited to see in the next couple of days, once these absentee ballots are all counted."

Trump supporters took their cue from the president, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that mail-in votes are especially prone to fraud.

As tallies increasingly improve the odds for Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and as US broadcasters and other major media outlets brush off Trump's claims of victory, the president and his supporters have taken to social media to try to turn the narrative around, floating conspiratorial theories using the hashtag #StopTheSteal.

Jeff Griffin, a Trump supporter said "I think Trump's doing what he should do. He's positive. He's doing what he thinks is best. He's trying to do, he feels like he got wronged in it and I think he should investigate it. I think that's his privilege or anybody running. This is not just about Trump. This is about having fair elections."

However, some voters are worried about the election unrest. One such voter called Justin Beltran said "I think with all the civil unrest that's gone on this year, it's hard not to be a little bit worried. I think you'd be naïve to not think that something could happen, or could not happen. I'm hoping cooler heads prevail, really. I'd rather not have to see additional police force or National Guard resources brought in, especially against my own citizenry."