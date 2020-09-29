US designer brands Donald Trump a 'Ku Klux Klan tyrant'

A Paris fashion week show apparently called for the end to the "tyranny" of US President Donald Trump, when an American artist Sterling Ruby compared him to the racist Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Trump has long been accused of encouraging the rise of white supremacists in recent years. The Black Lives Matter also overtook the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, with little or no reaction from him.

Sterling Ruby made the comparison in his women's Paris show called "Veil Flag", in which a black model was draped in a distressed denim version of the Stars and Stripes.

Ruby's streetwear brand, S.R. Studio. LA. CA., made its fashion week debut in the French capital late Monday with a film featuring the flag and a spoken word poem.

"Where are we, and what has happened?" the poem began.

"No sovereignty, no empathy. A flag worn down, covered in hardship marching against leaderless leadership.

"Tread on me... Light me on fire... End the tyranny of the President Grand Dragon," it added.

The Grand Dragon is one of the most senior members of the KKK, which despite its long history of racist violence is still legal and thought to be active in 41 US states.

With coronavirus infections rocketing in France, Paris women's fashion week has followed Milan and London in going mostly digital, with labels presenting their new looks in short films.

Trump faces Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election.

A recent report suggests Trump, a self-proclaimed billionaire who is seeking reelection in the Nov. 3 vote, paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his businesses to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income.

The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data, also reported that Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years through 2017, despite receiving $427.4 million through 2018 from his reality television program and other endorsement and licensing deals.

Joe Biden’s campaign has seized on this fresh line of attack on the eve of the Democratic presidential nominee’s first debate with Trump, accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes.

(with inputs from agencies)