US Department of Homeland Security launches internal review to tackle extremism

US Homeland Security Department on Monday announced an internal review focusing on the threat of violent extremism from within the agency. The review will be undertaken by senior officials of the department immediately with the goal to detect and prevent extremism from within the agency.

In addition, it will also assess ways to respond to extremism. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) looks after an array of matters for US including the Coast Guard and is also responsible for enforcing immigration organisations.

The DHS was formed in response to the 9/11 attacks on the US, and refers to domestic violent extremism as the “most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat” facing the country, news agency AP said.

“As we work to safeguard our nation, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization," Secretary Mayorkas said.

As part of this move, the department will issue new guidelines for reporting internal threats of extremism. The Capitol riots which shook the US in January have awoken the authorities to the threats faced by the country from within.

In February 2021, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged military leaders to speak to their peers about extremism after many former and current members were found to have taken part in the in the January insurrection attempts.

(With inputs from agencies)