US: Democrats Justin Pearson, Justin Jones reclaim their legislative seats

Democrat Party leaders Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who became Democratic heroes as members of the “Tennessee Three,” reclaimed their legislative seats on Thursday (August 3) after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Pearson and Jones- the Black lawmakers- were reinstated by local officials after they were booted from the Statehouse. They advanced through a special election to fully reclaim their positions.

Both faced opponents in districts that heavily favour Democrats and easily defeated them. Jones faced Republican candidate Laura Nelson. Pearson, meanwhile, faced independent candidate Jeff Johnston.

'Victory after victory after victory'

Speaking to supporters, Pearson said, "I think if we keep running this race, there will be victory after victory after victory.” The Democrat stressed his victory was largely possible due to Black women and the organising work they had done to make him and other politicians successful.

Jones and Pearson were elected to the Statehouse in 2022. And Thursday's special election came as lawmakers are preparing to return to Nashville later in August for a special session to address possibly changing the state’s gun control laws.

While the re-election of Jones and Pearson would not make a significant dent in the Republican supermajority inside the Legislature, they are expected to push back heavily against some of their GOP colleagues’ policies, the Associated Press report also said.

The earlier expulsion

During this spring, the two lawmakers joined Democrat Gloria Johnson in a protest for more gun control on the House floor. The protest happened days after a shooting at a private school in Nashville killed three children and three adults. As thousands of protesters flooded the Capitol building to demand that the Republican supermajority enact some sort of restrictions on firearms, Johnson, Jones, and Pearson approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and joined the protesters’ chants and cries for action.

Republican lawmakers quickly declared that their actions violated House rules and moved to expel their three colleagues. Johnson, who is White, avoided expulsion while Pearson and Jones were booted from the Statehouse.

The expulsions drew national support for the newly dubbed “Tennessee Three,”, especially for Pearson and Jones’ campaign fundraising.

House Republican leaders have repeatedly denied that race was a factor in the expulsions. However, Democrats have disagreed, with Johnson countering that the only reason that she wasn’t expelled was due to her being white.

(With inputs from agencies)

