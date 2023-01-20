US declares $2.5 billion in additional weapons and munitions to Ukraine

the United States on Thursday announced a sizable additional delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as the country's Western backers attempt to strengthen its armoured forces.

The package does not include the Western battle tanks that Kyiv had expected, but rather 90 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, 59 more Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Avenger air defence systems, and big and small ammunition, according to a Pentagon statement.

"The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armored capability," it said.

A $3 billion package announced last week contained the first 50 Bradleys.

With the exception of Britain, the United States and other nations have given Ukraine many significant contributions of armoured vehicles but have not committed to providing the country any contemporary Western tanks.

(With inputs from agencies)