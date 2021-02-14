US damaged multilateral cooperation, should not be 'pointing fingers' at others: China

China slammed the United States on Saturday saying Washington damaged multilateral cooperation and the WHO in recent years and should not be "pointing fingers" at Bejing and other countries that backed the global health agency during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy said that China welcomed the US's decision to re-engage with the WHO, but the country should hold itself to the “highest standards” instead of targetting other nations.

The comments came after the US expressed concerns over the investigation conducted by an independent committee of the WHO.

"We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Several WHO experts on Saturday said that China refused to share raw data which according to a member of the probe team is a "standard practice for an outbreak investigation," as quoted by news agency Reuters.

The probe failed to solve the mystery of coronavirus origins, but Beijing claimed a diplomatic victory, saying that the report substantiates that the virus did not originate in China.

Experts believe that Covid-19 originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans through another mammal, but when and where the outbreak began remains unclear.

