US crosses 4k daily COVID deaths for the first time

US still faces challenges in its battle against coronavirus. As per numbers on Friday, the country recorded more than 4000 deaths in a day on Thursday (January 7). Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that 4085 Americans lost life in a single day on Thursday.

On the same day, 275,000 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the US. More than 365,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 infection.

As per new data from US Centre for Disease Control, Florida and California have big chunk of cases of mutant strain of coronavirus.

Florida has 22 cases of new coronavirus that emerged in Britain. There are 26 cases in California. Colorado has two cases. New York and Georgia have one case each.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 365,321 deaths from 21,581,749 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 200,498 deaths from 7,961,673 cases, India with 150,570 deaths from 10,413,417 cases, Mexico with 131,031 deaths from 1,493,569 cases, and the United Kingdom with 78,508 deaths from 2,889,419 cases.

(With agency inputs)