/US cracks down on Chinese hacking platforms used to target NASA and Federal Reserve

US law enforcement agencies on Tuesday (Aug 25) seized internet domains allegedly operated by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to compromise government networks and critical national infrastructure. The US Department of Justice and the FBI stated that the seized domains were tied to a Chinese hacking collective designated as "QTFY," as well as hacking infrastructure and platforms operating under the names "QScan" and "QTRouter".

Federal authorities identified a broad selection of prominent intrusion targets linked to QTFY's cyber activities. Public sector victims included the Federal Reserve, NASA, the US Senate, and the departments of Justice, Energy, and Health and Human Services. In the private sector, targets allegedly spanned defense contractors, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, power companies, universities, and healthcare facilities.

In an official statement detailing the law enforcement action, Attorney General Todd Blanche stated, “Federal law enforcement investigated and disabled the PRC’s malicious software, the latest in a series of technical operations to dismantle indiscriminate hacking activities sponsored by the People’s Republic of China.”

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US Attorney Adam Gordon for the Southern District of California, said, We’re taking the fight to PRC-sponsored cybercriminals to protect the critical services Americans rely on every day.”

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FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the successful strike, noting that the joint initiative led directly to the shutdown of a "global botnet and hacking platform used by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to target US critical infrastructure".

According to unsealed court filings, QTFY functions as a commercial entity offering custom computer hacking services to paying entities. Key clients allegedly include state entities such as the People's Liberation Army and the Chinese Ministry of State Security.