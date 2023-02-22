US court refuses compensation to 9/11 victims from frozen Afghan assets

A judge in the United States ruled that the victims of the 9/11 attacks cannot claim $3.5 billion in assets that belong to Afghanistan's central bank. These funds, now claimed by Afghanistan's Taliban government, are frozen in different banking institutions in the United States. The judge reasoned that allowing this claim would be akin to legitimacy to Afghanistan's Taliban government.

Judge George Daniels said he was "constitutionally restrained" from approving access to the funds.

The suicide plane attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11, 2001, claimed about 3,000 lives while wounding several thousand. At the time of the attacks, the Taliban was ruling Afghanistan and had allowed al-Qaeda terrorists led by Osama bin Laden to operate from the territories under its administration.

The judge further reasoned that the Biden administration does not recognise the Taliban, which means that the US courts do not have the power to pass rulings in related matters.

"The judgment creditors are entitled to collect on their default judgments and be made whole for the worst terrorist attack in our nation's history, but they cannot do so with the funds of the central bank of Afghanistan," Judge Daniels wrote in his 30-page judgement.

"The Taliban, not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people, must pay for the Taliban's liability in the 9/11 attacks," he added.

The Taliban were ousted from power shortly after the 9/11 attacks after the US and NATO forces stormed into the country to hunt the individuals that the US said were responsible for the terrorist attacks. The hardliners retook the country after the US forces exited Afghanistan in August 2021, following which most Afghan central bank assets were frozen.

The judge's ruling goes against the individuals who claimed part of the $7bn of Afghanistan's central bank funds frozen at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

"This decision deprives over 10,000 members of the 9/11 community of their right to collect compensation from the Taliban," said Lee Wolosky, a lawyer who argued for victims' compensation. "We believe it is wrongly decided and will appeal."

