US coronavirus deaths highest in world, exceeding Italy

US deaths due to coronavirus surpassed 19,600 on Saturday, the highest reported number in the world exceeding that of Italy's.

Italy's reported deaths stand at 19,468 and Spain is in third place with 16,353, according to a Reuters tally.

There are, however, signs the pandemic might be nearing a peak.

The United States has five times the population of Italy and nearly seven times the population of Spain.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row.

Public health experts have warned that the US death toll could spike to 2,00,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

Globally, there have been more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, with the death toll surpassing 1,03,000



