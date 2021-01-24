US coronavirus cases cross 25 million mark: John Hopkins University

Coronavirus cases in the US has crossed 25 million mark as per numbers by Johns Hopkins University. This number has been reached just five days after the US recorded 400,000 deaths from the disease.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain made a major assertion on Sunday that former US President Donald Trump's administration did not have any distribution plan for coronavirus vaccine even when coronavirus raged through US in Trump's last months in office.

"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

During the entirety of the year 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic made US the worst hit country, Trump was criticised for his lax approach to combat pandemic in the US. Dr Anthony Fauci, the man considered to be the foremost authority in the field of infection diseases had several disagreements with Trump and even made public comments to this effect.

Biden has made fighting the coronavirus a priority and is pushing for Congress to approve a $1.9-trillion relief package that would include billions of dollars to boost vaccination rates.

Biden has said he wants 100 million people vaccinated within his first 100 days in office, and he has called for Americans to wear masks for 100 days.