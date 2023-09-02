US cop saves baby boy who stopped breathing during traffic stop

A police officer in the US state of Michigan saved an 18-month-old baby boy's life during a traffic stop on Tuesday (August 29), American media reported on Friday. According to a report by USA Today, Officer Brenden Fraser thought he was pulling over a reckless driver but ended up saving the baby who was choking. The ordeal was captured on Fraser's dashcam.

Fraser approached a Chevrolet Camaro and found a terrified mother in the passenger seat with her child in her lap. The baby's uncle was the driver of the car, the USA Today report said. “We’ve got a baby in here dying,” the mother yelled. According to the police officer, the speed limit was 45 mph but the driver was going about 75 or 80 mph.

Fraser got out of his car and rushed to the driver's side of the car. He reached in and grabbed the baby. "I put him on my forearm and administered a few back blows to him,” he said, adding calming the child’s mother and uncle down was just as important to him as saving the baby.

The baby's lips were blue and he barely had a pulse. In an attempt to console the mother, Fraser said that her child was breathing and his lips were not blue anymore. This baby was taken to a hospital and was reported to be doing ok.

Fraser was praised on social media for his quick thinking. "You not only saved the baby, you remained so calm. Great job!" a Facebook user wrote.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE