US congressman Don Bacon says Chinese spies hacked his emails

Washington DC, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Republican US Rep Don Bacon of Nebraska, running for re-election to the US House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022. Photograph:(Reuters)

Bacon said on X: 'There were other victims in this cyber operation. The Communist government in China are not our friends and are very active in conducting cyber espionage' 

The suspected Chinese hackers also got their hands on Rep. Don Bacon's personal and professional communications in addition to reading the emails of State Department workers. 

Bacon, who is a Republican from Nebraska and serves on the House Armed Services Committee, shared a post on social media platform X on Monday to reveal the details. He stated that he had been notified by the FBI that his emails were hacked by Chinese spies.

As per reports, the same spies also exploited a Microsoft error for a month, from mid-May to mid-June, which corresponds to when the other breaches were allegedly committed, according to the investigators. 

In the post, he said that he was told that the Chinese Communist Party had access to his accounts for about a month ending on June 16. Bacon said that the hack was the result of a "vulnerability in Microsoft software". 

It seemed to be a reference to the hacking operation that Microsoft revealed last month, which allegedly led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of emails from top US government figures, including Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, and Nicholas Burns, the US Ambassador to China. 

Bacon said on X: "There were other victims in this cyber operation. The Communist government in China are not our friends and are very active in conducting cyber espionage." 

According to a Chinese Embassy spokesperson, the development is a "smear" and part of a "groundless narrative". The spokesperson also added that the US government had undercut China's sovereignty with recent arms sales to Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China. 

(With inputs from agencies)

