/US Congress releases 33k Epstein files: Survivors break silence by speaking out publicly for the first time

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday (September 3) to share deeply personal accounts of exploitation and intimidation, demanding lawmakers compel the Justice Department to release all remaining investigative files related to Epstein and his associates. For several of the women, it was the first time speaking publicly about their experiences. Their stories painted a chilling picture of manipulation, fear, and betrayal — not only by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell but also by a system that they say protected predators while silencing victims.

Marina Lacerda: My education was replaced by abuse

Marina Lacerda, originally from Brazil, said she was just 14 when she was introduced to Epstein with the promise of earning money by giving massages. At the time, she was juggling three jobs to help her family, but instead of opportunity, she says she was drawn into a cycle of abuse that lasted until she turned 17. She recalled leaving school before finishing 9th grade because she was required at Epstein’s house so frequently. What she once hoped would lead to stable work as his assistant ended abruptly when Epstein told her she had grown “too old.” “There are gaps in my memory that I cannot recover, no matter how hard I try,” Lacerda said. “The government holds documents that could help me understand my own story and begin to heal.” She questioned why she was never called to testify in earlier cases and why Epstein managed to evade meaningful punishment in 2008.

Jena-Lisa Jones: I was terrified no one would believe me

Jena-Lisa Jones, abused in Palm Beach beginning at age 14, said she had endured a difficult home life but was still an innocent teenager when Epstein targeted her. “I had never been more afraid in my life than that first time,” she said, recalling crying all the way home. Inside Epstein’s residence, she remembered seeing photos of him alongside influential figures — images that left her convinced no one would believe her story.

Haley Robson: I felt I had no choice

At 16, Haley Robson was a strong student with college ambitions when a classmate recruited her to give Epstein a massage. Once in the room, she said, he undressed and demanded sexual acts. Afterward, Epstein gave her $200 and pressured her into bringing other girls, promising the same payment for each recruit. “I felt I couldn’t say no — if I disobeyed, something bad would happen,” Robson recalled. Eventually, the stepmother of one girl alerted police, but Robson said authorities treated her as if she were the criminal. She urged lawmakers to unseal the files: “End the secrecy. Lift the curtain. Every member of Congress who resists this bill should be exposed.”

Lisa Phillips: An international trafficker, not just a predator

Lisa Phillips recounted being taken to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean during a photoshoot in 2000. There, she said, she witnessed the scale of his influence, which extended into fashion, art, and entertainment. “This was not limited to underage girls in Florida,” she said, describing Epstein as an international trafficker shielded by powerful connections. Rejecting sympathy, she declared: “We are not here for pity. We are here to demand accountability.”

Ongoing threats and silencing

Other survivors described the lasting fear that continues today. Actress Anouska De Georgiou said she has been followed by cars and was warned by Epstein and Maxwell that speaking out could mean death. Annie Farmer, who along with her sister once tried to tell her story to Vanity Fair, said their account was suppressed under direct pressure from Epstein and Maxwell. “We know their names,” one survivor said, adding that the women have begun compiling their own list of individuals who were part of Epstein’s circle.

