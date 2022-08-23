US condemns Russia on targeting civilians, warns Moscow plans to hit govt buildings

Wednesday (August 24) marks Ukraine’s 31 years of independence from Soviet rule and also six months since the Russian invasion often referred to as Moscow's special military operation.’

The US State Department, in a security advisory, stated that Russia is speeding up its attempts to undertake strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government sites in the coming days.

The US embassy in Kyiv asked all US citizens who are still in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately.

The State Department in its alert said, "If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover." It further continued, "If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings." AP reported.

The United States on Monday condemned the targeted killing of civilians, saying it stands against such practices, whether they occur in Ukraine or Moscow.

The reason behind the targeted killing by Russia is the killing of Darya Dugina, daughter of a close adviser to the Russian president, in a car bomb blast on Saturday night.

Russia claimed that the assassination was carried out by Ukraine’s secret services. According to the Federal Service of Russia (FSB), Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian citizen, committed the crime before escaping to Estonia. However, Ukraine has denied its involvement in this instance.

The US doesn’t stop here. The Western superpower has so far imposed sanctions on nearly 5,000 individuals since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, the State Department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

