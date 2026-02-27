/US citizens in Cuba boat shooting? White House reveals SHOCKING details

At least one American citizen was shot dead and another was injured by Cuban authorities, who intercepted a Florida-registered speedboat after an exchange of gunfire near Cuban territorial waters, according to media reports citing US officials. Meanwhile, a third person on the boat was on a US K-1 visa, which is issued for fiancées of American citizens. Cuba has accused the 10 people on the boat of “an infiltration with terrorist aims” adding they opened fire first.
According to Cuba’s Interior Ministry, four people were killed while six were injured and arrested from the boat that came from Florida. CBS reported that White House has confirmed that one of the people who died was an American citizen. The development was first reported by Axios.