/US chooses silence, Iran puts ‘valuable reward’: Enemies race to find the missing F-15 fighter pilot

Iranian and American forces are racing each other to locate a crew member of a US fighter jet that went down inside Iranian territory, the first such incident since the start of the war. This comes after Tehran said that it had shot down a US F-15 warplane. US media reports suggested that American special forces had rescued one of the two crew members, while the other was missing. So far, no information about the pilot has emerged as both nations continue to search.

Another US A-10 ground attack aircraft crashed in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, following which US media reported that the pilot was rescued. Meanwhile, Tehran claimed that an American UH-60 Black Hawk was shot down near Iran border, releasing a video. This comes as the war in West Asia, which has been going on for over a month, continues to escalate.

Iran announces reward on capture of pilot

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Iran has put a ‘valuable reward’ for anyone who can help capture the US F-15 crew member alive. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s central operational command said “an American hostile fighter jet in central Iranian airspace was struck and destroyed by the IRGC Aerospace Force's advanced air defence system.”

“The jet was completely obliterated, and further searches are ongoing,” he added.

An Iranian television reporter on a local official channel said that anyone who captures the pilot would “receive a valuable reward”.

US remains silent since pilot missing

The Trump administration and US Central Command have remained silent since the American pilot went missing in Iran following the crash. Normally active on its social media, the CENTCOM has not posted any updates regarding the situation in Iran for nearly 20 hours at the time of publishing of this report.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The president has been briefed.” In an interview with NBC, Trump said that the F-15 loss would not affect negotiations with Iran, saying, “No, not at all. No, it’s war.”

Apart from these remarks, the White House has largely kept the media in the dark since the reports of missing crew member. All press conferences have been cancelled raising speculations that the administration is preparing for a response that goes far beyond tactical.