/US cancels 82nd airborne training, raising questions about possible Iran deployment

The US Army recently canceled a major training exercise involving the headquarters element of an elite paratrooper unit, according to officials, raising speculation within the Defense Department that troops could soon be deployed to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, maintains a brigade combat team of roughly 4,000 to 5,000 soldiers capable of deploying within 18 hours. The unit is trained for a variety of missions, including capturing airfields and critical infrastructure, reinforcing US embassies, and supporting emergency evacuations. Its headquarters staff coordinates the planning and execution of such operations.

Officials said no formal deployment orders had been issued as of Friday. They spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. However, the sudden cancellation of the training exercise, which was supposed to take place at Fort Polk, has led to increased speculation about possible operational plans. Instead of traveling to Louisiana for the exercise, the headquarters staff was instructed to remain in North Carolina. Because of the 82nd Airborne Division’s history of rapid deployments during global crises, the move has intensified expectations that its Immediate Response Force could soon be activated. “We’re all preparing for something, just in case,” said one official familiar with the situation.

Army officials directed inquiries to the Pentagon, which declined to provide specifics. “Due to operations security we do not discuss future or hypothetical movements,” the statement said. Officials from United States Central Command also declined to comment. The growing speculation comes as President Donald Trump has offered varying explanations for launching the conflict with Iran. While he has said publicly that US ground forces “probably” will not be required, neither he nor his senior advisers have ruled out the possibility entirely. The Immediate Response Force has played key roles in several recent crises. It was deployed to reinforce security at the US Embassy in Baghdad shortly before the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani. The unit also participated in the 2021 evacuation of Afghanistan and was deployed to Eastern Europe in 2022 amid rising tensions before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Since the conflict began nearly a week ago, US commanders have relied mainly on air and naval strikes to target Iranian military facilities, missile stockpiles, drones and naval assets. As Iranian defenses weaken, US aircraft are increasingly flying directly over Iranian territory to conduct strikes using fighter jets, bombers and other aircraft. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that sending American ground troops into Iran was “not part of the current plan, but I’m not going to remove an option for the president that is on the table.” During a Pentagon briefing earlier that day, Dan Caine declined to address questions about potential ground deployments. “I don’t make policy,” Caine said. “I execute policy.”

Reports last week indicated that Caine had warned the White House about risks associated with a large-scale military campaign against Iran, including limited stockpiles of certain munitions and insufficient military backing from U.S. allies. The administration has attempted to minimize those concerns. Caine appeared at the briefing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also refused to rule out the possibility of deploying ground combat troops. Meanwhile, Charles “Brad” Cooper said that U.S. combat power in the region continues to grow while Iranian capabilities are declining. According to Cooper, Iran has launched fewer missiles and drones in recent days.

He said US forces are now striking Iranian targets directly by flying over the country. By doing so, Cooper said, US forces are hitting Iran’s “center of gravity directly with overwhelming power and reach.” The campaign includes B-2 bombers dropping 2,000-pound bombs on underground ballistic missile launch sites. More than 50,000 American troops are currently involved in the operation. Six U.S. soldiers have been killed so far during Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting American positions and interests across the Middle East.

Trump acknowledged the possibility of additional casualties. “There will likely be more,” he said. “That’s the way it is.”

The administration has not provided a clear timeline for the campaign’s conclusion. Trump said it might last four to five weeks but added that the United States has the capability to continue much longer if necessary. One concern among military planners is the availability of certain precision weapons and air-defense interceptors. Some officials say the Pentagon has been rapidly using up those stockpiles. However, senior leaders have denied any shortages, arguing that the shift toward strikes by manned aircraft allows the use of more abundant munitions.

“We’ve got no shortages of munitions,” Hegseth said. “Our stockpiles of defensive and offensive weapons allow us to sustain this campaign as long as we need to.” If the United States decides to deploy ground forces, analysts say one potential early objective could be Kharg Island. Located roughly 15 miles from Iran’s mainland, the island handles about 90 percent of the country’s oil exports. Capturing Kharg Island would give the United States control over a key part of Iran’s economy but could also expose American troops to significant attacks.

Michael Rubin described the idea as a “no-brainer,” arguing that the administration appears to be realizing the scale of the challenge posed by Iran. Even though US forces could face incoming fire if deployed there, Rubin said capturing the island would provide major strategic leverage, including the potential to disrupt Iran’s ability to fund its military operations. Such a move would also align with Trump’s previous efforts to control strategic resources abroad, including actions related to Nicolás Maduro and interventions during his first term in Syria. However, sending ground troops into Iran carries significant political risk. Trump faces strong opposition from Democrats and from some members of his own Republican Party who oppose expanding the conflict. A recent poll by CNN found that only 12 percent of respondents support sending ground troops to Iran, while 60 per cent oppose the idea and 28 percent remain undecided.