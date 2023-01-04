US: California police more likely to use force against Black people, claims report

Some believe that racism doesn't exist, but it does. An annual state report released on Tuesday proved the belief wrong. The report showed that in California, law enforcement action by police was nearly twice on Black people than Whites. The report found that California law enforcement searched Black teenagers almost six times more than white teens during vehicle and pedestrian stops, AP reported.



The annual report was released by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board, which focuses on police brutality and racial injustice in the US.

The report said, "The data show that racial and identity disparities persist year after year. The Board remains committed to analysing and highlighting these disparities to compel evidence-driven strategies for reforming policing and eliminating racial and identity profiling in California."

The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data from 58 law enforcement agencies on vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021. These 58 agencies include the 23 largest departments in the state, which collectively made nearly 3.1 million pedestrian and vehicle stops.

The data basically includes how an official differentiates one's race and gender, even if it's different from how the individual identifies, to determine bias.



According to the board's report, in these 3.1 million stops, police officers perceived nearly 42 per cent of individuals to be Latino or Hispanic.

Over 30 per cent of individuals were perceived as white, while 15 per cent as Black.

However, in the state, according to the 2021 census, only 6.5 per cent of individuals made up Black while 35 per cent were White.

The report said that despite being stopped by officers, no actions were taken indicating the Black individuals stopped were not engaged in criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies)