US: Bomb explodes on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee; FBI investigates

WION Web Team
Nashville Published: Dec 25, 2020, 09.11 PM(IST)

Damage seen on a street after an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Reports said a parked car exploded even as emergency crews reached downtown Nashville.

A bomb exploded in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning in the United States injuring at least three people, police said.

Metro Nashville Police said: "This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as the investigation continues."

Police said several people have been questioned over the incident.

President Trump was briefed after the explosion took place with the FBI, US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and metropolitan police investigating the incident.

Mayor John Cooper said: "At 6:32 Christmas morning, Nashville police responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Avenue, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle."

Downtown Nashville has been sealed, authorities said as city mayor Cooper said at least 20 buildings were impacted by the blast.

