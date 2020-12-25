US: Bomb explodes on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee; FBI investigates

A bomb exploded in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning in the United States injuring at least three people, police said.

Reports said a parked car exploded even as emergency crews reached downtown Nashville.

This Morning Someone Parked An RV Full Of Explosives On 2nd Ave (Street Full Of Bars & Restaurants) Here In Nashville, TN And Walked Away.



FEDS & Local Authorities Are Conducting A Wide-Range Investigation.#Nashville 🎸 #MusicCity 🎵 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZayU5wnVx7 — KING (@Kingonomics23) December 25, 2020

Metro Nashville Police said: "This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as the investigation continues."

Police said several people have been questioned over the incident.

President Trump was briefed after the explosion took place with the FBI, US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and metropolitan police investigating the incident.

Did anyone else in downtown #nashville hear that massive explosive boom at 6:25? What the heck was that? Shook our building. — Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020

Mayor John Cooper said: "At 6:32 Christmas morning, Nashville police responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Avenue, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle."

Downtown Nashville has been sealed, authorities said as city mayor Cooper said at least 20 buildings were impacted by the blast.