US: Blind state supreme court justice drives race car to raise awareness

Richard Bernstein, a judge on the Michigan State Supreme Court, has demonstrated that justice is truly blind.

He has now shown that blind drivers can operate race cars as well. Since he was born blind, Bernstein told Fox News Digital this week that on Tuesday, August 23, Sheriff Chris Swanson, who was in the backseat, gave him directions.

On that particular day, Bernstein travelled around a dirt track at the Genesee County Fair in the vicinity of Flint, Michigan. He had never operated a vehicle before.

“People with a disability know what we can accomplish, but the real thing is for those who are not disabled to give us an opportunity,” Bernstein, 47, said.

According to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 million Americans are thought to have vision impairment, and 1 million become blind in 2017.

As per the American Community Survey, the majority of blind or visually impaired people do not work or actively seek employment, compared to less than a quarter of people without impairments.

In spite of his condition, Bernstein, who is running for re-election to his job in Michigan in November, told Fox News Digital that he is enthusiastic about his profession and pushes himself beyond of his comfort zone.

He used the abilities to complete 25 marathons, one Ironman race, and to fulfil his dream of becoming a race car driver, as reported by the New York Post.

Although many people know him as a justice, he joked, “No one calls me that. [Now] they call me race car driver.”

Due in part to his preparation for marathons, Bernstein was able to follow the sheriff's instructions regarding when to turn while driving with the sheriff despite the fact that he was blind.

His next objective is to dress like a race car driver, complete with a safety helmet, and go receive his licence from the Michigan secretary of state just to see what he will be told.

