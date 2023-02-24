US billionaire financier Thomas Lee, 78, found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound: Report

American billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, considered a pioneer of private equity investment and leveraged buyouts, died at the age of 78, his family said in a statement on Thursday, without noting the cause of his death.

The New York Post, citing unidentified police sources, reported Lee was discovered dead on Thursday morning at his Fifth Avenue Manhattan office, headquarters of his investment firm, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Post, he was found after police responded to an emergency-911 call around 11:10 a.m. (1610 GMT).

Reuters could not immediately confirm the cause of death. The New York Police Department said emergency medical service personnel responding to a 911 call on Fifth Avenue at about that time found a "male who was pronounced dead at the scene".

Police gave no further details, and said the city medical examiner's office would determine the cause and manner of death.

The coroner's office could not immediately be reached for comment.



(With inputs from agencies)

